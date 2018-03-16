Cannabis farm found in Rushden

A large cannabis farm has been uncovered in Rushden following a police raid this morning.

Officers, who did not want to reveal the exact location of the property, discovered the cannabis plants during a raid at about 9.30am today.

An spokeswoman said: “We have executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Rushden and have uncovered a large quantity of drugs.”

No arrests have currently been made. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.