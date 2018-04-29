Cancer-surviving Daventry fulfilment centre worker raises £2,000 after completing London Marathon

An Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre who overcame a cancer diagnosis at the age of 21 has raised more than £2,000 for charity as he completed the London Marathon last weeken.

Tom Brinkley, learning manager at Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre, joined thousands of runners on last Sunday to complete the race.

Tom raised over £2,000 for Sports Traider, a Bedford-based children’s charity that offers youngsters from all backgrounds and abilities the opportunity to discover their sports ambition and potential.

On deciding which charity to support, Tom said: “Playing sports has made me the person that I am today. It taught me so much about teamwork, challenging myself and never giving up, no matter how hard it may be.

"I knew when I entered the marathon, I would give back to a charity that makes it possible for all children to experience the benefits sport has to offer.”

Starting his athletic career as an international swimmer, Tom's life was turned upside-down when he was diagnosed with testicular and colorectal cancer at the age of 21. After an uphill battle to recovery, Tom is proud to say he has been in remission since 2007.

Following the marathon-running footsteps of his wife and sister-in-law, Tom decided he wanted to give back to the world of sports and provide opportunities to those who otherwise may not have the means to take part.

Tom missed what it felt like to challenge himself as an athlete and wanted to prove that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

Although he was never an avid runner, sports have always been close to his heart.

His father, Brian Brinkley was also a swimmer and represented Great Britain in two Olympics – winning Bronze in 1976. He was also Tom’s swimming coach, which made Tom’s retirement from swimming even harder.

Tom was formerly a college lecturer in London (as well as being on England’s National Team staff for basketball) and worked with a number of athletes who have gone on to play professionally around the world. He taught them the need to give back and support others.

Tom had been preparing for the marathon since April 2017 and has followed a strict marathon-training programme. He was thrilled to see his family cheering him on the other side of the finish line and is grateful to everyone who helped support him along the journey.