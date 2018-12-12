Canalside Braunston pub sold to Leicester brewery

A popular canalside pub in Braunston has a new owner after being put up for sale in July.

The Admiral Nelson, which dates back to 1730, was bought by Leicester-based Everards Brewery.

Previous owners Mark and Pam Davis and Liam Evans decided to sell the pub and retire.

“After a period of six-and-a-half years it is time for us to move on to pastures new," they said.

"We would like to thank all our fantastic staff past and present for all their hard work over the years.

"A big thank you to all our customers during those years as well, you all have provided us all with some fantastic memories during our time at The Admiral Nelson.

“We would like to wish the new owners of The Admiral Nelson the very best and hope they receive the same amount of support that we did.”

The Admiral Nelson is a well-established ale house which was named as one of the top 10 waterside pubs in the UK in the Guardian, joining the range of other accolades the pub has received over the years.

It was owned by Enterprise Inns until previous owners turned the pub into a free house.

"We have over 175 pubs across the East Midlands and this will join our other pubs in Northamptonshire," said Stephen Gould, managing director of Everards.

"All Everards pubs are run as independent, tenanted businesses and we are already seeking a business owner for this well-located, historic pub.”

The pub features a lounge and bar area, games room, and dining room which caters for over 30 covers.

The outside area is the pub's most popular feature and a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike.

The big beer garden fronting the Grand Union Canalprovides seating for up to 100 people.