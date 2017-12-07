Campaigners reveal one in five people live in poverty in Northamptonshire

One in five people in Northamptonshire are living in poverty, according to a group supporting people in crisis.

The figures were revealed by Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network, which held a special screening of Ken Loach’s, I, Daniel Blake to underline the issue of poverty in our local communities on Tuesday night.

Picture: Northamptonshire Community Foundation

The BAFTA award-winning film was screened at Errol Flynn Filmhouse to an audience made up of the county’s community organisations and voluntary sector.

Rachel McGrath, chair of Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network, said: “I think the film resonates in the current climate of austerity which has seen a rise in poverty within our local communities with now 1 in 5 people living in poverty across the UK according to the most recent report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

"Poverty damages lives and life chances. We wanted to raise awareness of the work that is happening locally and how people can get involved to campaign for positive change.’

The event was facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. As part of its core activities, Northamptonshire Community Foundation takes a community leadership role in addressing the needs and concerns that impact Northamptonshire. The Foundation manages the Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network to promote best practice in supporting people in crisis.

The screening is part of a series of events hosted by the Network to promote the national End Hunger UK campaign, urging local politicians to take poverty seriously in the UK.

A total donation of £587.50 was raised at the screening, the money will support local food banks and food poverty projects across Northamptonshire.

To get involved with the Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network please email rachel@ncf.uk.com or go to www.ncf.uk.com/NorthantsFoodPovertyNetwork for further information.