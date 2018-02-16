Camp out at stunning church in ‘lost village’ of Wolfhamcote

People are being offered the chance to camp out in an unusual place in the lost village of Wolfhamcote.

Champing is the unique concept of camping overnight in historical churches, introduced by the Churches Conservation Trust.

One of the new sites for 2018 is at the stunning mediaeval St Peter’s Church.

This hauntingly beautiful church is the sole survivor of the lost village, which is said to have disappeared after it was decimated by plague.

It has since become known as ‘The church that refused to die’.

The remains of the village are now only evident as humps and bumps in surrounding fields. The interior of St Peter’s is serene, with whitewashed walls, a lofty beamed roof and medieval pews which are rare survivals.

Peter Aiers, chief executive for The Churches Conservation Trust said: “This is our biggest Champing year ever.

“We are really excited to be presenting 27 venues including 16 new unique and beautiful churches to stay in.

“We have a nationwide spread of Champing venues from Dartmoor to the Yorkshire Dales, a small getaway near to Stonehenge to the marvels of the roman city of Wroxeter.”

Bookings can be made at www.champing.co.uk