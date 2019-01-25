Call for tougher measures to tackle discrimination in Northamptonshire

White people in Northamptonshire are more likely to be employed than black and minority ethnic people, analysis shows.

Race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust says the ethnic employment gap is a “systemic” problem.

Just 70 per cent of BAME residents in Northamptonshire are in work, according to the Office for National Statistics. For white people, the employment rate is 79 per cent.

In Northamptonshire, 4.1 per cent of BAME jobseekers aged over 16 are unemployed. For white people, the rate is 4.3 per cent.

Runnymede Trust director Dr Omar Khan said part of the gap is down to hiring discrimination, adding: “We need to consider tougher measures to tackle discrimination.”