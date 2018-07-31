Call for Daventry councillors to register 'dismay' at local government shake-up is rejected

A motion calling on Daventry District Council to register its ‘dismay’ over plans to form two new unitary authorities in a local government shake-up has been rejected by councillors.

Labour councillors Ken Ritchie and Stephen Dabbs wanted to council to go on the record regarding the creation of a unitary authority which combines Daventry and South Northants Districts with Northampton Borough.

The councillors said the proposals ‘will be to the detriment of Daventry district residents and therefore regards the proposal with dismay’.

Speaking at the full council meeting on Thursday (July 26), Councillor Ritchie said: “We felt it was right for this council to publicly express what its thoughts are.

“I know that we can not formally say anything until we have seen the proposals, but I’m not aware of any member of this council that’s happy with the proposal that two unitary authorities are enforced upon us. I feel it’s important this council makes a statement on where it stands.”

But the Conservative council leader Chris Millar said the motion was ‘premature’.

He said: “Come the end - that of August is the time to have a debate. We are hoping to have a meeting with the minister in August to express our concerns and views.”

The council is due to discuss the unitary authority proposals at a full council meeting on August 30.