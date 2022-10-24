Busy Northampton road closed as police and paramedics deal with rush-hour ‘incident’
Police and paramedics at scene near Sixfields
Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy road in Northampton during rush hour on Monday (October 24).
Tollgate Way is reported to be closed in both directions while police and paramedics deal with an incident between Sixfields and Somerset Drive.
Northamptonshire Police tweeted at 7.24am: “The road will be closed for the foreseeable future.”
Traffic sensors showed queues building on the A4500 eastbound, back towards Kislingbury.