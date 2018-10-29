More than 200 jobs to go as Fogarty of Boston closes

Shock news has emerged today of the closure of one of Boston’s best-known companies with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

Union bosses have been reported as saying that more than 200 jobs have been lost after a company closed earlier today in Boston.

Fogarty, which made pillows duvets and bedding, had been operating in the town for more than 100 years

The Standard spoke to a relative of one of those affected today, who said all the staff had been told the news this afternoon at a meeting.

David Shamma from the GMB union says they were called back for a meeting today to be told all the staff were being made redundant.

He is quoted on BBC Lincolnshire as saying: “One of the company directors announced the company could no longer trade due to financial difficulties and that it was now in the hands of the insolvency practitioners. On that basis everyone was redundant with immediate effect.” from David Shamma GMB Union

One of the company directors announced the company could no longer trade due to financial difficulties and that it was now in the hands of the insolvency practitioners. On that basis everyone was redundant with immediate effect.”