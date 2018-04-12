FULL LIST: Toys R Us announce FINAL closing dates for all shops including Northampton’s

Toys R Us have today confirmed the date it will close its last remaining shops, including its two Northampton outlets.

Toys R Us, which has 105 stores across the UK, went into administration after failing to find a buyer for the company as a going concern.

Toys R Us

Nationally, 3,000 jobs are set to be lost.

The Peterborough branch in Bourges Boulevard will close for the final time on Sunday, April 22.

Joint administrators Simon Thomas and Arron Kendall of Moorfields Advisory, said: “Following the failure to attract a buyer for the business prior to administration, the Joint Administrators are conducting an orderly wind-down of the company’s store portfolio.”

A statement from Toys R Us Peterborough added: “Customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country indicate that some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

“New and expectant parents will find the Babies R Us clearance sale particularly useful as all of the large items that can usually be an expensive purchase are discounted, including cots, car seats and prams.

“The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise.”

Gift cards are also no longer being accepted.

The full list of shops and the dates they will close in April is as follows:

Aberdeen Union Square - Thu-19

Banbury - Fri-20

Basildon - Sat-21

Bayswater - Sat-21

Bedford - Sat-21

Belfast Castle Court - Tue-24

Blackburn - Thu-19

Brent Cross - Tue-24

Brighton - Thu-19

Bristol - Fri-20

Bromley - Thu-19

Cardiff Queen Street - Thu-19

Carlisle The Lanes - Thu-19

Chester - Tue-24

Chester Broughton - Wed-18

Chesterfield - Sun-22

Colliers Wood - Sun-22

Coventry - Tue-24

Craigleith - Fri-20

Croydon - Tue-24

Derby - Tue-24

Doncaster Frenchgate - Fri-20

Dundee - Tue-24

Enfield - Mon-23

Glasgow Helen St - Mon-23

Glasgow The Forge - Sat-21

Gloucester - Mon-23

Harlow - Sun-22

High Wycombe - Sat-21

Hull - Sun-22

Ilford - Sun-22

Ipswich - Mon-23

Leeds - Mon-23

Leicester Highcross - Fri-13

Lincoln - Mon-23

Liverpool - Fri-20

Luton - Mon-23

Manchester - Sat-21

Mansfield - Sat-21

Medway - Mon-23

Merry Hill - Fri-20

Metro - Sat-21

Milton Keynes - Sun-22

Nottingham - Tue-24

Nottingham Victoria Centre - Fri-20

Northampton St James- Mon-23

Northampton Weston Favell - Sat-21

Norwich - Tue-24

Oldbury - Mon-23

Oxford- Sat-21

Peterborough - Sun-22

Poole - Mon-23

Portsmouth - Fri-20

Preston - Mon-23

Reading - Sat-21

Sheffield - Tue-24

Solihull - Sun-22

Southampton - Tue-24

Sprucefields - Mon-23

Stafford - Thu-19

Staines Elmsleigh - Fri-20

Stevenage - Thu-19

Stirling - Sun-22

Stockport - Sun-22

Stoke - Sat-21

Sunderland - Wed-18

Swansea - Sun-22

Swindon - Tue-24

Sydenham - Fri-20

Teesside - Fri-20

Thurrock - Fri-20

Uxbridge - Thu-19

Wakefield - Sat-21

Warrington - Tue-24

Woking- Sun-22