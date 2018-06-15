Business raises awareness of motor neurone

A Crick-based company is raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease by putting photographs of people with the condition on the back of some of its vehicle

The NX Group also plans to raise £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association this year to tie in with MND Awareness Day today (June 21).

Some of the firm’s vans show an image and comments from former driving instructor David Solomon, from Northampton, who passed away shortly after his photo was added to the vehicles. His widow Julie has supported the continued use of the David’s photo and comments.

Chairman, Michael Powell, said: “We have always encouraged awareness of MND, as my mother died from the condition more than 30 years ago. My sons Neil and Russell now run the company, and we want to do what we can to help those who suffer from MND, in her memory.

“The MND Association is a charity that does a lot of good work for people with this awful disease and their families, and which means a lot to us personally. We are very happy to raise awareness and money for the charity and will work hard to hit our target donation for them this year.”

The NX Group has featured pictures of various MND sufferers on some of its vehicles for more than 15 years, and has raised money for the MND Association in past years.