A Barby home was almost burgled when the thief attempted to enter the house by drilling the lock on the kitched door.

The burglar did not gain entry to the Rectory Lane home.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding the attempted burglary, which happened between 12.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday, April 11.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or via an online form at https://www.northants.police.uk/webform/online-crime-reporting.