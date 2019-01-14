Bugbrooke school chef wows competition judges

Sara Franklin has scooped the title of East Midlands School Chef of the Year 2018.
Northamptonshire school chef Sara Franklin wowed judges in a cooking competition.

She was crowned overall winner and new regional champion in the LACA East Midlands School Chef of the Year 2019.

Sara is employed by Radish/Campion School and is based at Campion School, Bugbrooke.

She now goes on to compete against nine other regional champions in the national final to be held on March 7 in Stratford upon Avon.

Contestants had 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school.

Sara said she was delighted to win and looks forward to competing in the finals.