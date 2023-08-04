Buckby Library & Hub wins National Lottery grant

This grant will enable the manager and volunteers to continue developing and sustaining the library & hub for the community in Long Buckby and nearby villages.

Buckby Library & Hub is a community managed library and social hub with charitable status in Long Buckby. With a strong team of volunteers, and building rent support from the Parish Council, it has successfully taken over the library from the County Council. The County Council continues to provide books and technical support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facilities of the library & hub have become an established part of the community. As well as library services, BL&H hosts many activities, including arts and crafts sessions, exhibitions, reading groups, children's activities and evening events, all supported by a welcoming refreshment area. A fully accessible toilet and baby changing facility, with easy access to the rear courtyard garden, have also been installed.

Chair of Trustees, Bridget Arregger, stated: "Buckby Library & Hub is going from strength to strength. The grant from the National Lottery enables us to pursue our charitable priorities in function of being a service for all the community.