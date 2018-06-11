British Empire Medal for elder of Daventry village community church

An elder of a Daventry village's community church has been awarded a British Empire Medal by the Queen as part of her Birthday Honours list.

Allan Pope, 74, has been recognised for services to young people and the community in Brixworth.

Between 1973 and 2008, he worked with the Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs covering the whole county, but Mr Pope, who lives in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, is not sure why he was nominated.

"Maybe it's because of the length of time," said Mr Pope

"I really don't know what was in the mind of people who nominated me but I certainly spent most of my working life working with young people."

During his time with NAYC, Mr Pope helped organise adventure holidays and other activities for the children and teenagers.

"Youth work, and I'm sure it's the same today, can be very frustrating," said Mr Pope.

"Sometimes I'd come home and say 'this is the greatest job in the world' but on other nights I'd think 'is there anything else I can do'!

"But I don't regret any of it."

Mr Pope now spends a lot of time at the Brixworth Community Church.

"At the moment I'm what they call an elder," said Mr Pope.

"I take services there and sometimes do a bit of preaching."

He also helps out at the Olive Branch Coffee Shop in Northampton.

Winners of Queen's Birthday Honours are told days in advance but must not tell anyone until a specific date and time.

"I was quite surprised. I suddenly got a letter a few weeks ago through the post," said Mr Pope.

"It said Cabinet Office on it and I thought they might be chasing my driving licence."

Another member of the Daventry area to receive a British Empire Medal was Patricia Ainger who was honoured for services in the community in Daventry.