Brian Wilson to play Pet Sounds LP at Cropredy Convention

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson will be performing the iconic album Pet Sounds at Cropredy Convention this summer.

Organisers of this year’s festival have announced Wilson will headline the opening night on Thursday, August 9.

Acclaimed for its ambition and sophistication, Pet Sounds is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential albums of all time.

Released in 1966, Wilson's masterpiece is number 2 in the Rolling Stone '500 Greatest Albums of All Time' list, only beaten to the top spot by The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

Cropredy takes place over three days on the border of Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

The Thursday will be opened by host band Fairport Convention who will play a short set followed by Smith & Brewer, Police Dog Hogan Oysterband and Brian Wilson.

On Friday, Cropredy will open with a set by the BBC Young Folk Award winner followed by Midnight Skyracer, The Travelling Band, Cregan & Co, Le Vent du Nord, Marillion, Kate Rusby and headliners the Levellers.

The final day will be opened by BAFTA nominee Richard Digance and followed by Eric Sedge and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Will Varley Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Afro Celt Sound System and Al Stewart before Fairport Convention and guests bring the festival to a close.

Cropredy is from Thursday August 9 to Saturday, August 11.

Three-day festival tickets cost £135 until June 1. Camping tickets cost £45 for three nights.

All tickets are exclusively available from Fairport Convention's website www.fairportconvention.com