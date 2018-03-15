BREAKING NEWS: Northamptonshire County Council's finance chief sacked after refusing to resign

Northamptonshire County Council's finance chief has been removed from his role in the cabinet according to Tory party sources.

Inspector Max Caller's long-awaited appraisal of the embattled council released yesterday, found a series of failings in the leadership of the authority.

Penny Smith.

He described how living within budget retrains was not "part of the culture at NCC" and called for Government commissioners to take over the running of services for the next two years.

He also called for Northamptonshire to reduce its current eight council system to just two unitary authorities.

Yesterday, leader of the council Councilor Heather Smith, announced her resignation from the role, describing herself as a "scapegoat" for criticism.

But Unison, the union which represents some 1,200 workers at One Angel Square, called on the cabinet member for finance, Councillor Robin Brown, to resign with her as well.

Today, group chairman for the Northamptonshire Conservative group Councillor Suresh Patel, has confirmed that Councillor Brown has been fired from his cabinet role by the group's acting leader.

An email has been sent to all Conservative councillors today confirming the move.

He said: "We do need to move on from here.

"Councillor Matthew Golby is acting group leader and I will be fully supporting him in his decisions until we find a permanent leader."

Branch secretary of Unison Penny Smith had called for Councillor Brown to resign.

She said: "If you put your hand up and as the portfolio holder for finance and you get a report saying the finances have not been looked after properly - you must take responsibility for that position."

Councillor Brown has been contacted for comment.