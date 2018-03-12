BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of arson following Daventry warehouse blaze

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a major fire at a Daventry warehouse.

At its peak, more than 50 firefighters were in attendance at the warehouse in Parsons Road, Drayton Fields Industrial Estate in the early hours of this morning, March 12.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire in Daventry today.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire at a unit, which is used by delivery firm DHL.

Roads in the industrial estate remain closed while firefighters continue to tackle the fire and work closely with the police and other agencies to maintain public safety.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer David Harding, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We expect to have fire officers at the scene for at least the next couple of days while we continue efforts to extinguish the fire.

“This was an extremely large building on fire which required more than 50 firefighters, 10 pumping and two aerial appliances along with other specialist vehicles, to tackle it during the early hours of this morning.”

Fire crews could be on the scene for two more days.

It will be some time yet before investigators can gain access to the building however, police have launched an arson investigation and would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the fire or who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously near to the warehouse late last night.

Anyone in the area affected by smoke from the fire is advised to close doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.