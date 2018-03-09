BREAKING NEWS: Man, 47, jailed for historic sex offences in Northamptonshire

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for historic sexual offences.

Darren Palmer was convicted of raping a girl more than 20 years ago.

Palmer, who was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, March 9) was found guilty of all eight counts against him. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DS Hayley Thurston, who led the investigation, said: “It takes an incredible amount of bravery for victims of historic sexual offences to come forward and tell us what happened to them when they were younger.

“What happened to this woman when she was only a girl was an awful experience that has stayed with her throughout her life.

“I hope that Palmer’s conviction shows that Northamptonshire Police are absolutely committed to investigating all sexual offences, whether recent or historic, and will also go some way in making this woman feel like her voice has finally been heard and that we were committed to getting justice for her.”

If you want to report a rape or sexual offence, no matter how historic, Northamptonshire Police encourages you to call 101 or in an emergency, 999. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.