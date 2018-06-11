Brave Daventry colleagues take plunge for homeless people

Staff from Futures Housing Group have climbed, walked, kicked, dressed down, quizzed and baked their way to raise an incredible amount of money for housing and homelessness charity, Shelter.

Some workers braved dizzying heights to abseil 400ft down the National Lift Tower in Northampton, while others pounded 90 miles of the canal towpath network between the company’s two offices in Ripley, Derbyshire, and Daventry.

Colleagues also ran dress down days, cake sales, a ‘pub’ quiz, a football tournament and a celebration event starring a band formed by staff to raise the cash.

Lindsey Williams, Futures Housing Group’s chief executive, said: “We set out to raise £10,000 for Shelter - but our teams absolutely smashed it and we’re delighted to be able to donate £20,000 to a cause which is close to our hearts.

“Our fundraising drive has been great for bringing people together and even members of our board took part in the abseil.”

Shelter was chosen as part of the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations last year.

Government statistics show that just last year in the East Midlands, more than 4,500 households were accepted as homeless by local councils, and more than two thirds of them were families with children.

Andrew Harris, director of fundraising at Shelter, said: “We are so impressed by the fantastic efforts of the Futures Housing Group to raise £20,000 in support of Shelter.

“Every penny helps.”