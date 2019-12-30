Body of missing man found in Northamptonshire after days of specialist searches

Police have confirmed the body of a missing Silverstone man has been found.

Days of intense searches for Silverstone man Karl Denney, 45, resulted in his body being found at the weekend.

A spokesman for the force said: "Northamptonshire Police is sad to confirm that the body of missing Silverstone man Karl Denney was found on Saturday, 28 December, following searches in the Weedon and Flore area.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.

"Officers would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal and the volunteers who helped in the search for him.

"Our thoughts are with Karl’s family and friends."

Karl was last seen in High Street, Weedon at about midday on Saturday, December 14.

Three days ago officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and appealed for further public help.

On Saturday morning (December 28) Northamptonshire Search and Rescue were deployed to help police with the ongoing search including specialist river teams.

A statement on the volunteer group's page on Sunday said: "A sad outcome from yesterday’s searches, the team deployed every asset we had searchers, drones, kayak, dogs and water rescue teams.

"Our thoughts are with Karl’s family at this time.

"We'd like to thank Cross Roads Hotel for providing food and drinks for our teams during the search and Leicestershire Search and Rescue, Warwickshire Search and Rescue and Midshires Search & Rescue for sending teams to help."