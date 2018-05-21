Bin collection days changing across Daventry District

Bin collection days are changing for households across Daventry District next month as part of major changes to the waste and recycling service.

Residents will be receiving new collections calendar and an information booklet for the new service in the coming days.

The day changes start from the week beginning June 4, when households will receive the new 123+ waste and recycling collection service:

1 weekly food waste collection, 2 weekly mixed recycling collection in a new blue-lidded wheelie bin, 3 weekly general waste black bin collection + Plus an optional two-weekly garden waste service for an annual fee of £35 a year.

Daventry District Council’s environment portfolio holder councillor Jo Gilford said: “We realise that there’s going to be a lot to take in and for households to get used to, but these changes are absolutely crucial if we are going to improve the service we provide at the kerbside.

“We have been publicising these changes as much as possible, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, including new collection calendars available to homes and on our website, news and social media updates and a series of public roadshows, as well as launching the new free app which should help residents to adjust to the new collections.”

From June 4 collections will take place from Monday to Friday and there will be no Saturday collections.

The day changes are required to ensure the new service works as effectively as possible and collection rounds are balanced for crews.

Residents can also look up their new collection days by typing in their postcode on the council’s website, or via their app from June 2 onwards.