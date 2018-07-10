Bike ride in memory of murdered Labour MP to pass through Daventry District

The annual bike ride in the memory of Labour MP Jo Cox will pass through Daventry District later this month.

The third annual Jo Cox Way event sets off from the MP's Batley and Spen constituency in West Yorkshire on July 25, traverses Northamptonshire on days three and four, before arriving in London on July 29.

The route for day three of the ride

On June 16, 2016, Mrs Cox died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall. Thomas Mair was found guilty of her murder in November and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, will for the first time be cycling the entire route of the five-day ride designed to highlight the resilience of communities that have been struck by acts of terror and raise awareness of groups across the country who work tirelessly to bring people together.

The 282-mile ride also raises the profile of the Jo Cox Foundation, a charity set up to advance the causes championed by the MP, and the More in Common movement.

"The bike ride is an opportunity to focus on the resilience of communities when horrific things happen such as Jo's murder, the terror attack at London's Borough Market and the tragedy at Grenfell Tower," said Kim.

"These horrendous circumstances have a way of making people pull together to work for the common good."

Day three's 70-mile rise passes through Yelvertoft, Crick, Ashby St Ledgers, Daventry, Preston Capes, Eydon, Culworth, Thorpe Mandeville, Marston St Lawrence, Farthinghoe, Charlton and King’s Sutton on its way to Banbury, Oxfordshire, for an overnight stop.

The ride's arrival at Bankside will see the cyclists greeted by members of community support groups, including those from Grenfell Tower and Borough Market.