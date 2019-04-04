Bike it and like it for sick Newnham boy Harry

Cyclists from Daventry have been set a keep fit challenge - to raise their heart rate and raise funds for a boy with severe disabilities.

By digging out the Lycra, hopping into the saddle and cycling, volunteers can get fit and help Daventry boy Harry Charlesworth.

On Sunday, July 7, Daventry Breeze Rides instructor Saffron Small is leading a 40-mile cycle across some of the most beautiful areas of Northamptonshire to raise essential funds for this little boy.

Four-year-old Harry has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is tube fed and sleeps hooked up to an oxygen tank - a series of strokes left him severely physically and mentally disabled.

The Helping Harry Trust was founded to help fund vital treatment, care and equipment.

Saffron said: “I’m so excited to be able to use my passion for cycling and joy of the outdoors to help raise money for such an amazing little boy.

“Harry is such a happy little soul, but he faces so many challenges, as do Hayley and Andy, his parents.

“Being able to bring so many people together to raise money to support this incredible family is a genuine honour and pleasure.”

On the day, entrants will be split into three groups (novice, intermediate and experienced) led by professional cycling instructors - so all abilities can enter, but entrants must be prepared for some hills.

Registration is £25 with riders making a commitment to raise an additional £75.

Cyclists will all receive a medal to mark their achievement and will be welcomed back with some well earned refreshments.

To find out more about the ride, email thehelpingharrytrust@gmail.com and for more information about the charity go to www.thehelpingharrytrust.com