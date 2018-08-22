Big Switch energy offer returns for Daventry District residents ahead of winter months

Daventry District residents are being urged to sign-up for an energy switching service by the council to help ensure they are on the best deal for their gas and electricity come the winter.

Big Switch Daventry District is a joint effort between Daventry District Council (DDC) and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the Big Switch is entered into a national collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction.

Because the auction is an opportunity for energy companies to secure thousands of customers in one go, the deals they offer in a bid to win that auction are often better than those advertised to the general public.

The sign-up process is quick and easy, with just an annual bill or indication of annual energy usage required.

Following the end of the registration period, everyone who signed up will be sent an offer indicating any savings they could make.

There is no obligation to accept that offer and no fees or charges involved, whether people decide to switch or not.

The deadline for registering for the autumn auction process is October 8, with offers sent out from October 22, so it is a good time for people to make sure they are on the best tariff ahead of the winter months.

People who switched providers through last autumn’s auction are particularly encouraged to register again, as their fixed-term contract will be coming to an end and this is an opportunity to secure another good deal through the scheme.

You can sign up by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitch or phoning 01327 871100.