Big Switch energy deal returns for Daventry District residents

Daventry District residents are invited to take advantage of highly-competitive gas and electricity tariffs that have been secured by an energy switching scheme.

The Big Switch scheme is a partnership between Daventry District Council and collective energy switching experts iChoosr, which aims to secure better energy deals for residents.

E.ON and Octopus Energy won the latest auction process and offers are being sent out to everyone who registered.

The E.ON paper billing dual fuel fixed tariff is £270 below the new price cap set by industry regular Ofgem, while Octopus Energy provides 100 per cent renewable electricity and can save households on a standard tariff up to £282 per year, based on average energy consumption.

Octopus Energy was also ranked best energy supplier for 2019 by consumer champions Which?.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: "Since its launch, our Big Switch scheme has helped more than 1,000 homes in Daventry District save an average of £232 on their energy bills. Many people have saved far more.

"If you’ve not switched for a while, or you are on your energy provider’s standard tariff, the deals secured in this latest auction process could save you a considerable sum, so I would urge people to spend five minutes registering to see if they can make a saving."

These deals are not just available to those who have already registered.

Anyone who signs-up at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitch before Tuesday, March 26 will receive an instant offer telling them how much they could save on their existing energy deal.

The sign-up process is quick and easy, with just an annual energy bill or evidence of annual energy usage required to complete the process.

There is no obligation for people to accept their personal offer, but if they do the switching process is straightforward and safe.

For more information visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitch