Bid to protect Daventry district historical buildings

A new conservation area could be designated in Kilsby as part of efforts to protect the character of villages in the area.

Residents of Boughton and Kilsby are invited to attend public exhibitions which will focus on how to protect the villages’ historical buildings.

Daventry District Council is currently carrying out a review of its conservation areas and is in the process of reviewing Boughton’s existing conservation area and considering whether to designate a new conservation area in Kilsby.

The exhibitions in Boughton and Kilsby will be a chance for people to explore and share the history of the two areas, as well as talk about what makes them special and how they can be protected and enhanced in future.

Conservation areas are designated in an effort to maintain the special interest of an area, and put in place enhanced planning control for anyone seeking permission to alter or demolish a building, or carry out work to trees.

The exhibition looking at plans for a new conservation area in Kilsby will be held in Kilsby Village Hall from 2.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 16.

The Boughton event is at Boughton Village Hall from 2.30pm to 7pm on Wednesday, January 17.

For more information visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/ConservationAreas.