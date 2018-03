A bicycle was stolen outside Halfords in Daventry.

The bike (model pictured) was taken on Saturday, February 24, between 6pm and 10pm outside the shop at the Abbey Retail Park.

It has the logos ‘rapid raptor' printed on the frame and the headlamp is green and fixed to the handlebars by twisted galvanised wire.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.