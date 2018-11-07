Bank card and mobile phone stolen from pensioner in distraction burglary in Daventry village

A pensioner in a Daventry village was the victim of a distraction burglary in which they lost their bank card and mobile phone.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on November 2, an unknown person contacted the pensioner in Byfield claiming they were from Lloyds Bank.

He said a colleague of his would be sent to the pensioner's address to take away their old debit card to replace with it a new one.

While on the phone, another unknown male arrived at the pensioner's home and the bank card was handed over; a mobile phone has also gone missing.

The male was described as being around 6ft, 40 to 50 years old with dark tanned skin, short brown, hair and wearing a brown raincoat.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.