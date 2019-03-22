Bandit burglars strike at Kettering pub

Another bandit machine has been targeted by burglars in Kettering.

The burglary took place on Monday, March 18, between 2am and 3am, when the offenders broke in to a pub in Bath Road through a rear window, forced open a games machine and stole cash from it, as well as a large amount of alcohol.

The suspects were wearing grey hooded tops, combat trousers and Nike trainers. It is believed they are likely to have made their escape by a vehicle.

It follows a series of similar burglaries across Kettering and Corby during the past seven months that have targeted pub and club fruit machines. Several arrests have been made and one man is awaiting trial.