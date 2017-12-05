Awards for Northamptonshire health care workers who go the extra mile

Health workers who go above and beyond their everyday role to make a difference to patients, service users, carers and their families have been put in the spotlight.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has just held its third quality awards ceremony.

The winners were:

HS Ambassador Award, sponsored by Kier – Occupational Health and Wellbeing Team

The team were recognised for their flexible and dedicated approach in leading the flu campaign in 2016 which resulted in an impressive 77 per cent of staff vaccines!

PRIDE award – Maureen Mason, healthcare assistant, Weedon surgery

Maureen was nominated for her quick thinking and reactions following a routine patient home visit to find the house full of smoke.

She entered the house and found the elderly gentleman unable to get out. Upon rescuing him she rang the fire service and waited for them to arrive, before going on with the rest of her day.

Quality Care Award, sponsored by NOA Healthcare – Helen Took, community psychiatric nurse

Helen was recognised for going above and beyond for a client with terminal cancer. Helen helped him set his affairs in place, attend appointments with him and ensured he was safe and cared for during this period of his life.

Patient Choice Award – David Boyling, community psychiatric nurse

On arrival at a routine home visit David found his patient suffering from a medical emergency and called the paramedics. The patient was rushed to A&E and given an antidote injection for anaphylactic shock.

Unsung Hero Award – Louise Currie, lead administrator, liaison mental health

Louise is the glue that keeps the liaison services across the crisis pathway running smoothly. She enables clinicians to do their job effectively and she is always considerate and respectful to service users and carers while being supportive to staff.

Leadership Award, sponsored by Hempsons – Priyadatt Joshi, senior clinical systems technician, and Nicky Leah, advanced nurse practitioner

Priyadatt was nominated three separate times by his colleagues for his natural leadership skills in enabling and motivating his team. Nicky led her team through transformation changes and set up catheter and PICC clinics for non-housebound patients in Daventry, allowing time to care for other patients.

Anne McWatt Award for Innovation in Involvement – Young People’s Wellbeing Team, Danetre Hospital

Recognised for their creation of the wellbeing workshops for young people who may be vulnerable to emotional wellbeing issues.

Special Recognition Award – Kevin Seymour, volunteer at The Warren

Kevin, pictured, has used the service at The Warren when he was in crisis and turned this into a positive by returning as a volunteer and helping others in a crisis.

Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Pertemps Medical – CTPLD South

This strong team work together for people with a learning disability. Each member goes the extra mile to deliver care to service users.