Award-winning bridal designs revealed at catwalk show in Everdon

Brides in search of the perfect dress are invited to the launch of a new bespoke bridal collection in Everdon.

It’s being staged by Anna Wood Bridal with designs by Hollyann Tullet, winner of the 2018 Bridal Buyer Student Designer of the Year Award. The designs will be unveiled as part of their 2019 Bridal Collection launch at a catwalk show at Wood Farm on January 31.

The new collection will provide a point of difference whilst complementing the existing designer ranges that the Long Buckby boutique stocks.

Director Anna Wood, pictured on the right with make-up artist Millie Reilly, said: “We understand how a well-chosen dress will show you off at your beautiful best - the radiant centrepiece of an unforgettable day.”