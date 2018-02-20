County councillors have been told they cannot vote this week on next year's budget after auditors warned it may be illegal.

Northamptonshire County Council was issued with an "advisory notice" on Tuesday night by auditors KPMG, who said the proposed budget by the council for 2018/2019 "is or will be unlawful".

Councils are legally obliged to balance the books with their budgets and not run at a loss.

The announcement by KPMG comes after the Section 114 order was issued halting all new spending in this year's budget, 2017/2018, and is the latest crisis to hit the under-fire county council.

In response, the county council said it would be reviewing and responding to KPMG's advisory notice "as required".

KPMG was appointed to audit the accounts of the county council. In its statement issued on Tuesday night, a spokesman said: "The authority has begun to take a course of action which, if followed to its conclusion, would be unlawful and likely to cause a loss or deficiency.

"KPMG is mindful in this regard of its responsibility to come to a conclusion on the authority’s arrangements for securing value for money in the use of its resources for the financial year ending 31st March 2018.

"The authority’s arrangements include making properly informed decisions and sustainable resource deployment and therefore the need to consider appropriately the deliverability and achievability of the budget that it sets for the financial year 2018/19.

"The authority may not lawfully continue with the course of action set out below until it has considered this Advisory Notice, the Statement of Reasons and the consequences of continuing with this course of action. If it intends so to continue it may not do so until it has written to KPMG to this effect and the specified period has expired."

This means that the council meeting to discuss next year's budget can no longer pass a vote.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Section 114 notice issued earlier this month shows that as a council we recognise the very real risk we face in balancing the expenditure demanded of us in terms of our statutory duties and the resources available to us to pay for them. We have also been clear that we do not believe our funding position is sustainable.

“We have been clear that there are risks in our budget proposals for 2018/19 given this funding position and the on-going demand pressures we face. Given the severity of our financial position we are having to maximise the use of capital receipts as encouraged by the government to enable us to transform and protect statutory services. We have worked hard to ensure that the budget proposals being put forward for next year are accurate and realistic.

“We will now review and respond to KPMG’s advisory notice as required.

“Full council will meet as planned on February 22. This will be to discuss the Section 114 notice and debate KPMG’s advisory notice. Because of this notice this meeting can no longer vote on the budget.

“A further extraordinary council meeting will be held on February 28 to debate and vote on the final budget proposals.”