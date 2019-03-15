Artisan pizzeria opens in Daventry

Daventry’s first artisan vegetarian pizzeria served its first customers last night.

The restaurant at Bread & Circus in Sheaf Street – an artisan bakery and patisserie during the day – welcomed diners on Friday as it transformed into an evening pizzeria.

Able to seat 36 in contemporary settings, the pizzeria will have its own distinct identity from the daytime bakery, offering gourmet pizzas to be washed down with organic and vegan wines as well as cocktails.

The sourdough pizzas will be made on site.

Manager Holly Steenson, said: "We’ve been inundated with requests about the pizzeria but wanted to wait until we got everything right for the launch – so it has meant it has taken a little longer than expected.

"The owners Cheryl Thallon and Shaun Higgs have been careful to separate the artisan bakery which offers a café and selling freshly baked treats and savouries from 8.30am until 5pm.

"I’m pleased to say when it re-opens at 6.30pm, Bread & Circus will be completely transformed using lighting and alternative seating arrangements to create a different ambience and atmosphere.

"It will have its own menu with a range of delicious starters, sides, mains and fine desserts with vegan options. I’m sure everyone will agree it will be well worth the wait.”

Initially, the evening pizzeria will have a phased opening: Saturday, March 16 increasing to Thursday, Friday and Saturdays the following weeks. From April 8 it will open Wednesday to Saturday.

The evening pizzeria is a walk-in restaurant opening from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.