Police are appealing for help to find a missing Daventry teenager.

Hermione Harte, 13, has been missing from her home in Daventry since yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 23).

Hermione visited Northampton town centre with friends and is believed to still be in Northampton.

Officers are urging Hermione to get in touch and let them know she is safe and well.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about where she is should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.