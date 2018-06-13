Amazon donation prepares Daventry pupils for STEM success

A Daventry school received a donation from Amazon to help fund new science equipment.

The Parker E-ACT Academy was given £1,000 by the Amazon Daventry team to support pupils' potential future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Jenny Gatley, head of school at Parker Academy said: “As technology continues to advance and play a critical role in today’s society, we must ensure our students have the STEM skillset to succeed in the careers of tomorrow.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Amazon team for helping to better prepare our students for a bright future.”

The donation is part of Amazon's community programme.

The fulfilment centre's site leader, Victor Pulido, said: “We are delighted to continue supporting schools across the UK. At Amazon, we know first-hand how important it is to encourage young people to be involved in STEM.

“Such skills open up a new world of future career possibilities, including many at Amazon where our engineers, IT specialists and other team members use the latest technology to provide innovative customer solutions.”