Alleged arson forces Daventry woman to consider moving out of town

A Daventry woman says she's considering moving out of the town after her car was burnt in an alleged arson attack.

Chloe Wilson was out when she received a call from a neighbour just after midnight on August 5 who told her her Ford Fiesta ST was in flames.

The three-month-old hatchback, which was parked in Ickworth Close, has been written off.

"The front of the car is melted and the windows are cracked," said Miss Wilson.

"My uncle had to be taken out of the window of the house by the firemen."

She added: "I need my car every day. I'm a carer and I go round house to house."

Since the alleged arson Miss Wilson has in accommodation because the fire service advised her not to go back to her home.

"I'm planning to move out of Daventry," said Miss Wilson.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The incident happened in Ickworth Close, Daventry between 12.30am and 12:50am on August 5, with fire and police attending.

"It is believed to be deliberate ignition.

"We have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident who has been released on police bail."