All traffic is reportedly being held on the M1 Northbound heading from Milton Keynes to Northampton following an incident.

All lanes have been stopped on the M1 Northbound between J14 and J15 as of around 4.45pm.

All traffic is reportedly stationary on the M1 heading towards Northampton.

Traffic is reportedly stationary and cameras show no traffic is coming through.

Traffic England report a delay or up to 30 minutes.