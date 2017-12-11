Aldi recalls food product because it could contain small pieces of hard plastic

Aldi has recalled one of its food products owing to worries that it may be contaminated with small pieces of hard plastic.

The Rooster’s Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken, which comes in 210g packs, may present a safety risk due to the presence of the plastic, which the supermarket giant says affects no other products,

The product in question

The items in question have lot number 1010170, and the Product Code are 45004 and 75744.

Anyone having purchased one of the products should not eat it, instead returning it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.