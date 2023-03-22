News you can trust since 1869
Air ambulance charity launches exclusive bridal and prom dress sale in Daventry

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) is launching an open day where shoppers can buy brand-new wedding and prom dresses while helping to save lives.

By Leanne FitchesContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 2 min read
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)
The open day will take place on Saturday, April 1, at the charity’s Daventry Warehouse on the West March Industrial Estate and will be selling brand new prom dresses from £30 and beautiful bridal gowns priced at £150.

There will also be a pre-loved rail of quality dresses, with all proceeds helping to raise funds for the lifesaving charity.

Celebrating 20 years of service, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is saving lives across its counties and further afield. Its crew are available 24/7, 365 days a year to deliver lifesaving critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

With no government funding and relying solely on generous donations to remain operational, income from exclusive days like this is vital for the charity to continue reaching those in their time of need.

The charity has issued time slots for shoppers to take advantage of the wonderful deals, 9am to 1pm for prom dresses and 1pm to 5pm for bridal dresses, and warmly invites the public to attend.

“We know that it’s been a tough time for many people recently, and we understand how special weddings and proms are to people, so when a generous donation of 140 beautiful dresses came in, we wanted to put together a special Open Day,” said E-commerce & product co-ordinator for the charity, Jane Dobedoe.

“There’s a dress for everyone’s taste with a range of colours, sizes, and lengths. We would love to see as many people as possible come down and find their perfect dress, all whilst supporting a worthy cause,” added Jane.

For more information, please call the charity’s helpful team on, 0300 3045 999 or to learn more about the lifesaving service, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk.

