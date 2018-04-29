Abandoned car on Daventry cul-de-sac worries residents who fear it will obstruct ambulances and fire engines

An abandoned car on a Daventry cul-de-sac is concerning nearby elderly residents who fear it may prevent access to ambulances and fire engines.

The silver BMW, which has two flat tyres, has been parked on Castle Hill for three months and its owner is nowhere to be seen.

But because it is taxed and has a valid MOT - neither of which expire until July - there's little Northamptonshire Police or the DVLA can do to remove it.

"It's legally parked here but it's morally wrong," said Brian Blyth, who lives on Castle Hill.

"We need access for ambulances or fire engines.

"On one occasion the ambulance has had to park about a 100 metres down the street."

Mr Blyth said the majority of his neighbours were pensioners like him, which makes easy access for ambulances and fire engines vital.

Inquiries have been made to get the car removed via the county's End of Life Vehicle Impound Scheme (ELVIS) but there are no guarantees it will be eligible for removal.