A43 closed by serious crash between Northampton and Kettering

Police warn to avoid the area as emergency services rush to scene

Emergency services are dealing with a major crash which has closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering.

Aa travel showed the blocked stretch of the A43

Northants Fire and Rescue reported the road is shut in both directions between Holcot and Hannington at just after 2pm on Tuesday (February 17).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: " We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A43 between Holcot and Hannington.

"Both carriageways are shut and motorists are advised to avoid the area while we deal with the incident. Thanks for your patience."