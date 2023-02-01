A Tree for the ages in Badby
Just before Christmas in Badby Village the children at Badby School and the residents of the village teamed up to plant an oak tree in the village to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
The very youngest children in the school who live in the village were chosen to represent the children alongside a resident from the family who have lived in the village for over 300 years to plant this special tree.Head of school Ben Edge said: “This is a wonderful event bringing our school together with the village residents to celebrate this wonderful period in our countries history. The children were thrilled to be chosen and really enjoyed the ceremony of the event.
“The tree will grow with the children and Badby residents will be able to enjoy the tree for generations to come.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Innovate Multi Academy Trust CEO Antony Witheyman said: “We love to get involved in events in the community. It is so important children realise their place in the community.”