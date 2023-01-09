64-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of A5 collision in Northamptonshire, police confirm
The collision happened between two vehicles travelling in opposite directions
A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.
The A5 was closed in both directions near Potterspury between the A43 (for Towcester) and the A422/A508 (for Old Stratford) from around 7.30pm on Saturday (January 7) to around 2.15am on Sunday (January 8).
On Sunday (January 8), Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed that someone died as a result of the collision, which happened between a red Kia and an orange and white Mercedes box van.
Now a Northamptonshire Police spokewoman has confirmed that, sadly, a 64-year-old man died at the scene.
The spokeswoman said: “A red Kia Sportage travelling northbound was in collision with a white and orange Mercedes box van travelling in the opposite direction.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000013290.