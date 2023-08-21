27-year-old motorcyclist dies at the scene of single-vehicle collision in Daventry
A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Daventry.
The incident happened in Northern Way, at the roundabout junction with Welton Road, at around 6.20am today (Monday August 21).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police say a single-vehicle collision involving the rider of a white BMW motorcycle took place and the 27-year-old rider died at the scene.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000518525.