25-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of single car collision on A45 near Daventry

The vehicle was found it a ditch after it left the carriageway for reasons not yet known
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single vehicle collision on the A45 near Daventry.

At about 7.50am this morning (Friday, August 11), a blue Ford Fiesta was found in a ditch after it left the carriageway on the road to Weedon Bec, for reasons not yet known, according to police.

As a result of the collision, the driver – a 25-year-old man – was sadly found dead at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000496713.

