£25,000 improvement made to Daventry play area

A Daventry play area has been transformed with new equipment in a £25,000 improvement project.

The existing slide and swings at the Fishponds playing field on the Southbrook estate have been joined by two castle-themed climbing frames as well as other smaller items suitable for children up to the age of 10.

The equipment was designed and installed by Wicksteed working on behalf of Daventry District Council.

Families and young people living near the park helped choose the final design, with work completed last week following the installation of CCTV at the site.

Cllr Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure at Daventry District Council, said: “A lot of families expressed a wish for new play equipment at Fishponds, so we’re delighted to be in a position to provide it. Local people had a big say in the final design, which aims to offer something for youngsters of all ages.

“This equipment is for local children to enjoy and we hope that all residents will respect this and take ownership of the area, so it can benefit families and young people for many years to come."