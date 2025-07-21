UK pharmacists back weight loss jabs - and say it's nothing to be ashamed of

It comes as obesity affects over 1 in 4 adults in the UK | Shutterstock

Healthcare professionals are calling for a fundamental shift in public perception around medically supervised weight loss treatments as a quarter of Brits battle obesity.

Happy Pharmacy, an online UK-based pharmacy, is urging the media, healthcare providers, and the public to help dismantle the stigma around prescription weight loss injections.

It comes as obesity affects over 1 in 4 adults in the UK - and more people are turning to medically approved treatments to support weight loss under professional supervision.

Recent advances in weight loss injections, including Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) and Wegovy® (semaglutide) are shifting perceptions and offering new hope to individuals struggling with weight-related health issues.

Palvinder Deol, Superintendent Pharmacist at Happy Pharmacy , said: “Medications like Mounjaro and Wegovy give people the opportunity to take control of their health in a safe, evidence-based way.

“Obesity is a complex condition involving more than just diet and people deserve support, not judgment, when seeking help.”

According to guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) patients with a BMI of 35 or above, or 30+ with weight-related complications, such as high blood pressure or joint problems, may be eligible for these medications as confirmed by NHS England.

“We need to reframe weight loss support as a legitimate medical need,” Palvinder adds.

“When treatments are clinically indicated, patients should feel confident in pursuing them just as they would for any other health condition.”

Both medications must be prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional following a full clinical assessment.

They are not suitable for everyone, and are only offered to individuals who meet the eligibility criteria outlined by NICE and the MHRA.

Following their regulatory approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in late 2023, these treatments are being increasingly prescribed as part of structured weight management programmes across the country.

Happy Pharmacy, which launched in March 2025, provides a holistic online service offering treatments for weight loss, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction through pharmacist-led consultations.

The goal of treatment is not cosmetic enhancement but to reduce long-term risks associated with conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obstructive sleep apnoea.

Despite this clinical backing, Happy Pharmacy reports that many patients hesitate to pursue treatment due to lingering stigma and misinformation about obesity and medical intervention.

Despite clinical studies supporting the efficacy of these medications.

In a 72-week trial , Mounjaro users lost an average of 20% of their body weight.

While participants prescribed Wegovy experienced a 15% reduction in body weight during the same timeframe.

Observational data also suggests these treatments may deliver broader health benefits, including lowered risks of stroke and dementia in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Beyond health improvements, weight loss injections may also offer economic relief.

According to Happy Pharmacy’s internal Food Savings Calculator , patients using appetite-suppressing medications could save up to £300 per month on food costs, depending on previous eating patterns.

