The supplements came after twenty years of stem-cell research and advanced AI compound analyses | No Credit

A biotech startup is excited to announce a new supplement which prevents premature grey hairs today (June 24) - and it’s all thanks to ONE ingredient.

HairLabs, based in London, created the supplement, Anti Grey 1.0, after 20 years of stem-cell research.

Described as the “world’s first”, the daily supplement is engineered to help preserve the melanocyte stem cell (MSC), which is the reservoir that powers natural hair colour.

It is distilled into two vegan capsules - powered by the proprietary NooPigment Matrix™ - and can be taken twice a day for those seeking to remain young.

The secret ingredient? Luteolin - a natural antioxidant with an anti-greying potency.

HairLabs founder and CEO, Arthur Corvin Powells, said:” For the first time ever, there is a breakthrough ingredient that harnesses 20 years of stem-cell science.

“Notably, a 2024 paper in Antioxidants showed Iuteolin maintains endothelin-B signalling between keratinocyte and melanocyte stem cells - exactly the dynamic we have been aiming to amplify.”

The first batch of Anti Grey 1.0 has become available at hairlabs.ai .

Users will be able to choose from a one-time order option or a subscription basis.

Board-certified techologist, Penny James, said: “HairLabs offers a smart, evidence-based formula that helps prevent grey hair by targeting stress, nutrient gaps, and oxidative damage.

All in two daily capsules.”

For more information about the science and what the capsules contain, please visit here.