Perpetuus Advanced Materials, following the successful launch of its sustainable graphene-enhanced natural rubber masterbatch, had announced a joint venture with Asiatic Rubber Pvt. Ltd, last week (18).

This partnership marks a major milestone in the commercial deployment of its advanced elastomer technologies across India and Asia.

The new venture includes a comprehensive upgrade of Asiatic’s existing manufacturing facility to produce graphene, natural rubber carbon black masterbatch. This material is currently under evaluation by several of India’s leading multinational tyre producers.

Building on this momentum, Perpetuus is also in negotiations with Kerala Rubber Ltd. to construct a state-of-the-art 80,000 sq. ft. graphene masterbatch manufacturing facility in Kottayam, Kerala, scheduled to become operational in 2027. The Kottayam plant will produce industrial-scale volumes of Perpetuus’s patented graphene masterbatches, supporting both the Indian tyre market and broader elastomer sectors, including conveyors, gaskets, belts, retreads, and industrial hoses.

This initiative aligns with India’s strategic objectives to lead in advanced manufacturing and sustainable materials innovation, positioning Kerala as a global hub for graphene-enhanced elastomer production.

These developments represent a critical step in Perpetuus’s mission to transform the tyre and elastomer industries through accessible, scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions.

Perpetuus’s graphene masterbatch technology enhances tyre durability, wet grip, and energy efficiency. By eliminating the need for many traditional processing oils and toxic additives, it also helps manufacturers meet regulatory compliance. Offered as ready-to-mix sheets, the masterbatch allows tyre and rubber companies to seamlessly integrate graphene into existing production workflows, reducing energy consumption, minimising airborne particulates, and improving workplace safety.

“This strategic partnership demonstrates the commercial maturity of our technology,” said John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials.

“We’ve moved from launch to regional production, and shortly to global scale-up with our Indian partners who share our vision for next-generation, high-performance, and sustainable materials.”

In parallel, Perpetuus is expanding its product development to include sustainable reinforcing materials such as recovered carbon black (rCB) and Tyre Derived Polymers (TDP), creating a new generation of graphene-enabled circular elastomers. The company is also developing graphene-enhanced synthetic rubber masterbatches to support global manufacturers seeking to reduce their environmental impact while elevating performance.

For more information on Perpetuus Advanced Materials, visit PerpetuusAM.com.